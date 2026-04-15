Pilot drops Boeing 757 to near-ground level over Iceland in shock “farewell” flight - PHOTO/VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iceland Air Boeing 757-200, registration TF-ISR performing flight FI-521 from Frankfurt/Main (Germany) to Keflavik (Iceland), had been enroute at FL380 when nearing Iceland the aircraft began an early descent and descended to 1000 feet MSL about 71nm before Keflavik over the Island of Haimaey (Iceland), News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Georgia restricts Abastumani airspace to facilitate observatory operations

Lufthansa strike cancels hundreds of flights in Germany

Qatar Airways extends free flight change policy

Lufthansa pilots announce second wave of strikes for Thursday and Friday

The aircraft subsequently climbed to 5000 feet MSL and continued to Keflavik for a safe landing about 25 minutes after reaching 1000 feet.

The airline reported this was an unapproved overflight of the town the captain grew up in during the captain's retirement flight. The airline is looking into the very serious matter internally.

Residents reported they were puzzled by a very low flying aircraft.

ADS-B data transmitted by the aircraft show, the aircraft descended to 1375 feet on standard pressure setting (1013.25 QNH) while actual ambient pressure was 1003 QNH. Therefore the transponder altitude (1375 feet) was indicating about 300 feet above actual altitude.

News.Az