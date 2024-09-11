+ ↺ − 16 px

US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris says Putin 'would eat Trump for lunch', News.Az reports citing Lenta.Ru .

If former US leader Donald Trump had remained in the White House, Russian President Vladimir Putin "would be sitting in Kyiv right now, keeping an eye on the rest of Europe, starting with Poland," She said during a debate on ABC."Why don't you tell 800,000 Polish-Americans right here in Pennsylvania how quickly you would give up for the favor and what you consider friendship with (...) [someone] who would eat you for lunch," she said.Harris expressed the opinion that Trump's plan to end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours is that he would "simply give up."Harris previously accused Trump of wanting to abandon Ukraine for Putin. According to her, the former president intends to refuse aid to Ukraine in order to gain the "friendship and favor" of the Russian leader.

News.Az