Harris outperforms Trump in debate, early polls show

Initial polls have indicated that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris outperformed her Republican challenger, Donald Trump, during their highly-anticipated presidential debate on Tuesday.

A survey by SoCal Strategies/On Point Politics/Red Eagle Politics found Harris leading Trump by a significant margin of 53% to 34%, News.Az reports.Another poll by YouGov reported a similar outcome, with Harris receiving 54% of the support compared to Trump's 31%.The Washington Post conducted real-time surveys of undecided and swing-state voters during the debate. Their findings revealed that the majority of voters felt Harris performed better, regardless of their voting intentions for November. The Post's survey showed that 23 participants favored Harris in the debate, while only two preferred Trump.Among the 12 voters who initially indicated they might support Harris, five moved to a "definitely" voting stance for her, while the remaining voters continued to lean in her favor.

