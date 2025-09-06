Hawaii declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Kiko

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hawaii has declared a state of emergency in preparation for potential severe weather from Hurricane Kiko, officials announced.

Hawaii’s acting governor, Sylvia Luke, issued the emergency proclamation on Friday afternoon, declaring a state of emergency across the entire state, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“The proclamation activates emergency measures and resources to protect public health, safety and welfare. Tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and high surf associated with Hurricane Kiko could begin affecting portions of the state as early as Monday, September 8, 2025,” the governor’s office said in a press release.

As of Friday, Hurricane Kiko remains a major hurricane located approximately 1,200 miles east-southeast of Hawaii and is forecast to approach the islands as a tropical storm early next week, officials said.

“To ensure the safety and preparedness of our communities, the state and counties will stand ready to mobilize resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and respond quickly to any possible damage caused by the storm,” said Luke. “We urge residents and visitors to monitor updates, follow official guidance and prepare accordingly.” The emergency proclamation authorizes the Hawaii National Guard to assist civilian authorities and directs all state agencies to cooperate in response efforts. It also activates the Major Disaster Fund to provide financial resources for emergency actions, the governor’s office said. “The disaster emergency relief period will commence immediately and continue through Friday, September 19, 2025, unless extended or terminated earlier,” said Luke. “Several state laws are temporarily suspended to facilitate expedited emergency response and recovery activities, including provisions related to procurement, public works and environmental regulations.” Hawaii says it is encouraging all residents to monitor official updates, follow preparedness instructions and ensure they have emergency supplies on hand.

News.Az