Health Ministry reports over 400 Iranians killed, 3,056 wounded in Israeli attacks

Hossein Kermanpour, head of public relations at Iran’s Health Ministry, has provided an update on the number of casualties resulting from Israeli attacks on the country.

In a statement on social media, he said nine days of attacks have killed more than 400 Iranians, including 54 women and children, and wounded 3,056 others, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Kermanpour added most of the casualties have been civilians.

“Among the injured, 2,220 have been treated and discharged from Ministry of Health hospitals, while 232 received outpatient care at the scene of the attacks. During this period, our dedicated medical teams across the country have performed 457 surgeries on the wounded.”

