Heat to continue to reign across Azerbaijan

Hot weather will continue to prevail across Azerbaijan until July 4, the National Department of Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA on July 3.

“Due to the abnormally hot weather, walking in direct sunlight during the daytime is risky for health. It is recommended to use the possible means to protect against sunlight,” the National Department of Hydrometeorology said.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will reach 39…41 C, in lowland districts and in some parts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will rise to 40…44 C and in mountainous districts to 27…32 C.

