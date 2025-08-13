Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in Chattanooga, state of emergency declared

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flash floods hit southeastern Tennessee on Tuesday, forcing road closures and water rescues in Chattanooga and surrounding areas. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp declared a state of emergency, urging residents to use “extreme caution.”

The National Weather Service reported six inches of rain at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, with a flash flood warning in effect for Hamilton and Bradley counties. Videos from the Chattanooga Fire Department showed firefighters rescuing people from submerged vehicles and homes, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

A trailer truck was stranded on Interstate 24, which later reopened after waters receded. No injuries have been reported, but authorities warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel as several roads remained flooded late Tuesday night.

