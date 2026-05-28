Israeli airstrikes push into historic UNESCO city of Tyre - VIDEO

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Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi issued an urgent plea on Thursday, calling for an immediate halt to intense Israeli airstrikes targeting the thousands-year-old city of Tyre.

In an official statement published on X, Raggi expressed "deep pain and profound concern" over the military campaign. He warned that the ongoing bombardment is actively hitting historic old neighborhoods, centuries-old churches, mosques, and irreplaceable cultural landmarks, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

BREAKING | Violent Israeli aerial attacks in the vicinity of Nabatieh Government Hospital in south Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/11IV5PfdQD — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) May 28, 2026

Tyre, located along Lebanon's southern coast, is a renowned UNESCO World Heritage site. It holds immense international archaeological significance as a major ancient Phoenician metropolis.

Raggi confirmed he has launched intensive diplomatic communications to rally global support, stating that protecting this shared civilizational heritage should matter "to the conscience of the entire world."

Strategic Context: The diplomatic push follows statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirming that Israeli forces have crossed the Litani River and intensified operations in both Tyre and Beirut to eliminate security threats.

News.Az