Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 coming to Switch 2

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Activision has officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, marking a major milestone for the franchise. For the first time since 2013, a mainline Call of Duty game is headed to a Nintendo platform, with a day-and-date launch confirmed for the Switch 2.

Developed by Infinity Ward, the game is the first current-gen-only entry in the series, completely skipping the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch on October 23 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo's upcoming hardware. The Switch 2 version is being natively built by Infinity Ward in partnership with Digital Legends, delivering on the 10-year commitment Microsoft and Nintendo signed back in 2023. Along with this generational shift, Activision confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone will be shutting down on PS4 and Xbox One later this year, News.Az reports, citing En Gadget.

The single-player campaign shifts focus to a fresh protagonist, Private Park, a young South Korean soldier fighting through a North Korean invasion of his homeland. The narrative will take players across the globe to cities like New York, Paris, and Mumbai. Fan-favorite Captain Price also returns, operating as an outlaw on a high-stakes revenge mission involving a weapon capable of altering the global balance of power.

On the multiplayer front, Infinity Ward is introducing a "weapon-first technology stack" designed to enhance gunplay realism. The update unifies precision aiming, environmental audio propagation, and more fluid movement mechanics where weapons respond dynamically to player stance changes.

Modern Warfare 4 will launch with 12 core maps alongside classic modes like Search and Destroy and Domination, with more details on new modes and the returning DMZ extraction experience expected in the coming weeks. Notably, following recent price adjustments to Xbox subscription tiers, the game will not be a day-one Game Pass inclusion.

News.Az