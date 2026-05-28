EU sanctions West Bank settler groups over rights abuses

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The European Union has officially imposed sanctions on four Israeli settler organizations and three individuals, citing "serious and systematic human rights abuses" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The measures, finalized under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, come after a political agreement was reached by EU foreign ministers earlier this month. The penalties include strict asset freezes within the EU and travel bans to member states for the listed individuals, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Among the high-profile targets is the Nachala Settlement Movement and its director, Daniella Weiss. The European Council stated that the movement actively facilitates coercive acts that lead to the forced displacement of Palestinians, noting that its outposts persistently trigger settler violence and block access to local agricultural land.

The EU also blacklisted Regavim, an Israeli NGO, alongside its director Meir Deutsch. The bloc accused the organization of aggressively lobbying for the demolition of Palestinian property to expand Israeli control in the West Bank, pointing specifically to Regavim's campaign to demolish an EU-funded primary school in the village of Jabbet al Dhib.

Other entities added to the sanctions list include:

Hashomer Yosh (and president Avichai Suissa): Accused of coordinating and supporting violent outposts, including recruiting armed volunteers who attack Palestinians.

The Amana cooperative association: Linked to the Gush Emunim movement, Amana is accused of financing and establishing at least 30 outposts tied to violence and community displacement.

The decision arrives amid a sharp rise in regional instability. According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli settlers carried out 540 attacks against Palestinians and their property in April alone. Local monitors report that violence by both the military and settler groups has escalated dramatically across rural and Bedouin areas of the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

News.Az