Hegseth announces Qatar to build air force facility at U.S. base in Idaho

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Friday that a finalized agreement has been reached, allowing the Qatari Emiri Air Force to build a facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

The agreement, which Hegseth announced alongside Qatari Minister of Defense Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the Pentagon, will allow Qatari pilots to receive training alongside U.S. soldiers, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

There are no foreign military bases in the U.S., but some foreign militaries do maintain a presence for training. The Singaporean Air Force also has a presence at the Mountain Home base.

Hegseth said he is "proud that today we're signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatari Emiri Air Force Facility at the Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho."

"The location will host a contingent of Qatari F-15's and pilots to enhance our combined training, increase lethality, interoperability, it's just another example of our partnership," Hegseth said. "And I hope you know, your excellency, that you can count on us."

The move is another demonstration of the Trump administration's increasingly close relationship with Qatar.

News.Az