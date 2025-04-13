Hegseth: Trump is serious about using force against Iran

US President Donald Trump is deadly serious when he says he may, among other things, use military means to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

As reported by News.Az, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth stated this in an interview with Fox News.

"He (Trump) is dead serious about Iran not being able to have nuclear weapons," Hegseth said.

"He is also absolutely serious about the fact that if we cannot resolve this issue at the negotiating table, then we have options, including involving my ministry, to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear bomb," he said.

