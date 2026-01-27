Yandex metrika counter

Small plane crash in U.S. Idaho kills two

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Tuesday in the Black Canyon area east of Emmett in the U.S. state of Idaho, local authorities said, News.az reports, citing BBC.

The Gem County Sheriff's Office said the aircraft struck a power line during flight before plunging into an icy section of a river.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

