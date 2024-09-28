Helicopter crash in northwestern Pakistan leaves several dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

A helicopter crash in northwestern Pakistan has claimed the lives of at least six individuals and left eight others injured, according to reports from state-run media, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Saturday's incident involved a chartered Mi-8 helicopter operated by Mari Petroleum Company, which crashed in North Waziristan, close to the Afghan border.Pakistani television reported that the crash was attributed to engine failure as the helicopter was attempting to land.The injured, including three Russian nationals, were initially taken to Combined Military Hospital Thal before being transported to Islamabad for further treatment.An intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, indicated that the crash was likely caused by technical issues."Investigation has already launched but it was apparently a technical fault as the helicopter's tail rotor hit the ground while making an emergency landing," he said.The official also noted that there were no signs of sabotage found at the crash site

News.Az