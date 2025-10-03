Helicopter crash in Sydney kills 1, injures 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man has died and a teenager has been hospitalized after a helicopter crashed in southwest Sydney on Friday afternoon, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

A police statement said that emergency services were called to the crash in the suburb of Bankstown, 18 km southwest of central Sydney, at around 1:30 p.m. local time on Friday.

Ambulance paramedics arrived and treated a man, but he died at the scene.

A second male, aged 19, was treated for serious injuries before being taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

Local media reported that both males were on board the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Police established a crime scene, and an investigation into the cause of the crash will be undertaken by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

