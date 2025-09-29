Yandex metrika counter

US military's Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in S. Korea

US military's Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in S. Korea
A U.S. military Apache helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing on farmland in Buan County, southwestern South Korea, on Monday, officials said.

The two pilots who were aboard the helicopter when it was forced to land at around 12:20 p.m. have safely escaped, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

No casualties were reported.

A Buan police official said authorities are conducting an on-site investigation.


