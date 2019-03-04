Helicopter crash kills 4 Americans, pilot in Kenya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four American tourists and a pilot were killed when their helicopter crashed on Sunday night in northern Kenya, local police said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Last evening at about 8pm [1700 GMT], a helicopter crashed at Central Island National Park in Lake Turkana, killing all its five occupants on board,” police spokesman Charles Owino said in a statement.

The statement said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and that the details of the deceased will be released once the next of kin are notified.

