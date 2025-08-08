Helicopter crash on Mississippi River kills two workers - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two workers died Thursday when their helicopter struck power lines near the Mississippi River, crashed onto a barge, and ignited a fire that released thick black smoke, officials reported.

The accident occurred near East Alton, Illinois, approximately 20 miles north of St. Louis, on the Missouri side of the river. Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson confirmed no other injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Eyewitness Adam Briggs captured video footage of the crash scene, describing the incident: “The helicopter was working on these power lines, it hit the power line, blew up. There was a pilot and a worker. The helicopter exploded, crashed onto the barge, and it’s still exploding.”

A spokesperson for power company Ameren confirmed that contractors were repairing and replacing tower lighting and marker balls on the power lines at the time of the accident. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the victims’ families and colleagues,” the spokesperson said, assuring full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Emergency response included about a dozen agencies from Illinois and Missouri. The local fire department responded swiftly by boat, with assistance from a private tugboat that helped extinguish the fire on the barge, according to Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer.

