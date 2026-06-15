LNG tanker transit through Hormuz boosts India’s fuel supply

The agreement between Washington and Tehran has already influenced global markets. Oil prices fell after news of the deal, reflecting expectations that energy supplies from the Gulf could begin flowing more freely. Political leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcomed the breakthrough and expressed hope that it would restore regional stability and freedom of navigation.

Analysts caution, however, that a single transit does not signal an immediate return to normal. Hundreds of ships remain affected by months of disruption and that a full recovery in traffic volumes could take many months, depending on the durability of the agreement and the pace of security restoration in the Gulf.

For India, one of the world’s largest energy importers, the successful crossing is a significant development, potentially easing concerns over LNG supplies and freight disruptions that have weighed on energy security since the Hormuz crisis began.