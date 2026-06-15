LNG tanker transit through Hormuz boosts India’s fuel supply
An Indian-chartered LNG carrier has become the first vessel associated with India to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the announcement of a landmark U.S.–Iran peace agreement, signaling an early indication that one of the world’s key energy chokepoints may be reopening after months of disruption.
Ship-tracking data showed the LNG tanker Disha, operating under a long-term charter for India’s state-owned gas importer, crossed the strategic waterway on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Outlook India.
The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and LNG trade. Since the outbreak of hostilities in late February, shipping through the narrow passage has fallen sharply, disrupting energy markets and forcing dozens of vessels to remain stranded or operate under heightened security risks.
The agreement between Washington and Tehran has already influenced global markets. Oil prices fell after news of the deal, reflecting expectations that energy supplies from the Gulf could begin flowing more freely. Political leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcomed the breakthrough and expressed hope that it would restore regional stability and freedom of navigation.
Analysts caution, however, that a single transit does not signal an immediate return to normal. Hundreds of ships remain affected by months of disruption and that a full recovery in traffic volumes could take many months, depending on the durability of the agreement and the pace of security restoration in the Gulf.
For India, one of the world’s largest energy importers, the successful crossing is a significant development, potentially easing concerns over LNG supplies and freight disruptions that have weighed on energy security since the Hormuz crisis began.
By Ulviyya Salmanli