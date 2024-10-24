Hezbollah claims destruction of Israeli tank in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah said Thursday it destroyed an Israeli tank in Ayta Ash-Shaab in southern Lebanon, killing and injuring the crew, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The Lebanese group said it attacked the tank with a “guided missile,” causing it to catch fire, and the crew was either killed or wounded.Earlier, the group said its fighters were engaged in ongoing "intense" clashes at "point-blank range" using machine guns and rocket-propelled weapons against Israeli vehicles in Ayta Ash-Shaab.​​​​​​​Hezbollah also targeted the Israeli Zevulun military base for industrial purposes, north of Haifa with “a rocket salvo.”It struck the Saint Jean military base in Nahariya in northern Israel with “a rocket salvo.”Hezbollah announced that it bombed the Nishrim base southeast of Haifa in northern Israel with “precision missiles.”Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

News.Az