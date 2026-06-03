Pro-Iran hacker group claims access to US officers’ data, secret military bases

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A pro-Iran hacker group known as Handala has issued a statement claiming it possesses information on US Navy officers, as well as the locations of what it described as secret American military bases in the region. It also said Handala’s cyber command has access to a newly updated and reclassified database of targets linked to US military installations.

According to the statement, the information had been provided to the missile and drone units of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ahead of a large-scale combined operation carried out early on Wednesday morning, which it said followed “US military aggression”. The group claimed that all designated targets were successfully struck, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

The statement further alleged that it holds detailed information on US Navy officers operating in the region, as well as the locations of sensitive military facilities, warning that these assets could be targeted in future operations if US military activity continues.

Handala also said that, prior to the reported strikes, warning messages had been sent to civilians near some of the sites, urging them to evacuate the area.

In a separate warning, the group advised US personnel and their families to leave regional countries, saying their continued presence could lead to what it called “painful consequences”.

The statement concluded with a warning to US Central Command (CENTCOM), saying any further military action would be met with a broader response.

News.Az