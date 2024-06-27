Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at northern Israel - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah launched a barrage of some 40 rockets at northern Israel on Thursday afternoon in response to Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, including the killing of one of its operatives earlier in the day, News.Az reports citing the Times of Israel.

BREAKING: #Lebanon sent about 60 rockets to northern Israel, #Israeli media report



The civilian population came under fire. pic.twitter.com/t1eanzArsD — News.Az (@news_az) June 27, 2024

The exchange of fire came as American intelligence expected a major escalation between Israel and Hezbollah in the coming weeks in the absence of a ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Politico reported.Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said most of the rockets fired in the major barrage at the northern city of Safed and nearby communities were downed by the Iron Dome air defense system.Police said that some of the rockets caused damage to property, and the Fire and Rescue Service said it was working to extinguish fires sparked by the attack.Sirens had sounded in Safed and several towns in the Galilee amid the barrage, which Hezbollah claimed responsibility for.In a statement, Hezbollah claimed to have launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at Israeli military bases in the Galilee.It said that the attack was a response to recent Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, including one earlier on Thursday in the town of Sohor that killed one of the Hezbollah operatives, and an alleged strike in Nabatieh on Wednesday night.The drone strike Sohmor, located in the Western Beqaa District about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Israeli border, killed Hezbollah operative Ali al-Din.The IDF said al-Din was a member of Hezbollah’s aerial forces, behind drone attacks on northern Israel.

News.Az