Hezbollah strikes: Israel declares "special situation"

Israel has declared a 48-hour "special situation" status, announced by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, according to Times of Israel. This legal term is used in emergency circumstances and grants authorities expanded powers to manage the civilian population and strengthen defensive measures.The status was introduced after the Israeli military thwarted a plan by militants from the Lebanese group Hezbollah to launch a massive rocket attack on Israel. It is believed that the attack could have been in response to the elimination of one of the group's leaders, Fuad Shukr. In response to the planned attack, Israeli fighter jets carried out around 40 strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.Air raid sirens were heard in northern Israel, and the air defense system was activated, while medical services were put on high alert. One woman reportedly sustained shrapnel wounds. Ben Gurion Airport temporarily suspended incoming and outgoing flights due to the situation.Hezbollah confirmed that it attacked Israeli military targets in response to Shukr's killing, calling it an "initial reaction." According to Al Arabiya, the group launched over 100 rockets. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah stated, "Our response will be calculated and cautious. The anticipation of our response by our adversary is part of its punishment."

News.Az