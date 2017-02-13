High-ranking Russian officials due in Iran in coming weeks

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of senior Russian officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov and Energy Minister Alexander Novak, plan to make separate visits to Iran in coming weeks to discuss topics of mutual interest, Tasnim agency reports.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin is slated to pay a visit to Iran in coming weeks and hold talks on Tehran-Moscow cooperation in various areas, including defense fields, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Shuvalov will also travel to Tehran in late February to exchange views with Iranian officials on way to boost economic ties between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Alexander Novak and Minister for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Veronika Nikishina will also head to the Islamic Republic in the near future.

