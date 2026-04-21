Yandex metrika counter

Hikers caught in Guatemala volcano eruption - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Hikers caught in Guatemala volcano eruption - VIDEO
Photo credit: Bella Falk

A group of hikers were forced to flee as Guatemala’s Santiaguito Volcano erupted, sending rocks flying into the air around them, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Santiaguito, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, is known for its frequent, often daily, explosive eruptions.

The eruption also triggered pyroclastic flows in the surrounding area.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      