Hikers caught in Guatemala volcano eruption - VIDEO
- 21 Apr 2026 20:50
- 21 Apr 2026 20:55
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Photo credit: Bella Falk
A group of hikers were forced to flee as Guatemala’s Santiaguito Volcano erupted, sending rocks flying into the air around them, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Santiaguito, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, is known for its frequent, often daily, explosive eruptions.
The eruption also triggered pyroclastic flows in the surrounding area.
By Ulviyya Salmanli