Sakurajima eruption disrupts travel in southern Japan - VIDEO

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A powerful eruption at one of Japan’s most active volcanoes is already impacting travel, with disruptions expected to continue in the coming days.

Sakurajima Volcano erupted on April 11, sending large plumes of ash and debris into the air and prompting safety warnings from authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Japan Meteorological Agency raised the alert level to 3 out of 5, urging caution around the volcano.

Hazard zones include areas within roughly 1.2 miles (2 km) of the Minamidake summit and Showa craters, where falling rocks and ash pose serious risks.

⚡Japan volcano erupts — Sakurajima eruption sends massive ash plume 3,400m into sky



The eruption from the Minamidake crater sent ash plumes soaring up to 3,400 meters into the sky, blanketing large parts of Kagoshima Prefecture in volcanic ash. pic.twitter.com/DpL2sry6mV — News.Az (@news_az) April 13, 2026

The eruption has caused significant disruption in Kagoshima, including:

Flight delays and cancellations

Interruptions to local transportation

Reduced visibility due to ash clouds

Ash and debris have also covered roads, creating dangerous driving conditions and likely delays over the next several days.

Authorities are urging visitors and residents to:

Avoid restricted zones near the volcano

Follow official safety instructions

Monitor updates from local authorities

Travelers in the region should be prepared for continued delays or sudden cancellations, especially for flights and road transport.

Sakurajima Volcano is known for frequent eruptions, and conditions can change rapidly. Officials warn that further activity remains possible, keeping the situation unpredictable.

News.Az