Hikma CEO Riad Mishlawi steps down

British generics drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals announced that CEO Riad Mishlawi is stepping down. Executive Chairman and former CEO Said Darwazah will assume the role temporarily.

The leadership change follows the company’s November revision of profit and revenue targets and a delayed launch of its new U.S. factory, which had pushed Hikma’s shares to a nearly three-year low, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Chief Financial Officer Khalid Nabilsi will join the board and take on expanded management duties to support the group’s strategic plans. Hikma said it will begin a search for a new CEO while reaffirming its 2025 guidance.

