Hikmet Hajiyev: Being a member of parliament does not give rise to violating the laws of other countries

Membership in the parliament does not give rise to violating the laws of other countries.

The due statement came from Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev while commenting on the intention of German MP to visit the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

H. Hajiyev said in an interview with Trend that if the German MP intends to visit the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the Azerbaijani part of the line of contact, he should address an apology and respect the laws, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan:

"As a representative of the legislature, he must respect the laws of the UN member states. Being a member of parliament does not give rise to violating the laws of other countries. Everyone should know that such illegal visits promote the so-called regime of military aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and serve as an obstacle to a peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with international law."

An official of the Foreign Ministry noted that the attempt by the MP to abolish all the UN member states' laws and then justify them is a grave mistake:

"It should not be ruled out that such provocative steps are purposefully thrown out of failure to undermine the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Germany. The suspicion is that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany has repeatedly warned in writing of illegal visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the negative consequences. In any case, this person's name has been included in the "undesirable persons" list as he violates the laws of Azerbaijan."

