Historic Tehran synagogue destroyed in airstrike, Iranian officials say - VIDEO - PHOTO

The attack, which occurred at around 3:00am local time on Tuesday, targeted a synagogue located in a residential area of the Iranian capital, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The building was reportedly completely destroyed, while nearby residential properties sustained significant damage.

Homayoun Sameyeh Najafabadi, the Jewish community’s representative in the Iranian parliament, said no casualties or injuries were reported as the strike took place in the early hours when the building was empty.

He said the synagogue was a place of worship with significant historical value and was considered one of the oldest Jewish houses of prayer in Iran.

“The Torah scrolls that were kept in this synagogue, which held a very high status, have also been destroyed and remain buried under the rubble,” he said.

Not even synagogues were spared in US–Israeli attacks: one in central Tehran was leveled to the ground



Iran is home to the second-largest Jewish population in West Asia, where they have lived in peace and harmony — at least until Israel attacked Iran pic.twitter.com/ToLaJfs3yi — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 7, 2026

The attack took place during the Jewish holiday of Passover (Pesach), one of the most significant festivals in the Jewish calendar.

Sameyeh Najafabadi strongly condemned the strike, saying Tehran’s Jewish community has consistently opposed what he described as Zionist actions.

“Unfortunately, the criminal Zionist regime targeted a synagogue belonging to the Iranian Jewish community during the days of Passover, in light of the community’s firm stance in condemning the regime’s actions and its anti-Zionist positions,” he said.

He added: “The Zionists have an anti-Iranian nature. Religion and faith hold no importance for them. This regime has no religious or God-fearing nature.”

“The Zionists merely use Judaism as a pretext to legitimise their actions. All Jews around the world are fully aware of this truth,” he added.

Rabbi Younes Hammami Lalezar, leader of Iran's Jewish community, stands before the ruins of a synagogue in Tehran destroyed by US-Israeli bombing, a stark reminder that Zionist-American aggression respects no religion or ethnicity, targeting only civilians & spreading destruction pic.twitter.com/xmmWff3bsu — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi wrote on X that the “damage and destruction of the Jewish synagogue building in central Tehran is bitter and distressing.”

“The American-Zionist warmongers have targeted religious sites and Iran’s civilisational heritage. For them, it makes no difference whether one is Muslim, Christian or Jewish,” he said.

“They have targeted the Iranian people, but Iran will remain, and they will be gone,” he added.