Hoang Nam Tien, former Chairman of FPT Software and FPT Telecom, dies

Hoang Nam Tien, former Chairman of FPT Software, FPT Telecom, and the FPT Corporation, passed away on the afternoon of July 31, 2025. At the time of his death, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board at FPT University, overseeing postgraduate education.

Born in 1969 in Hanoi, Mr. Tien joined FPT in 1993 and dedicated 30 years to the company, becoming a pivotal figure behind the corporation’s success. Known as a visionary leader, technology expert, startup advisor, educator, and inspiring speaker, he left a lasting mark on Vietnam’s tech industry, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Early in his career, Mr. Tien made a bold impression by openly challenging senior management during a meeting, calling out what he saw as flawed distribution strategies. This audacity earned him the responsibility to lead FPT’s distribution division, where he quickly proved his point.

Under his leadership as CEO of FPT Distribution in 2008, the company generated $700 million in revenue—68% of the entire group’s revenue—helping FPT surpass $1 billion in total revenue for the first time in its history.

In 2011, he was appointed Chairman of FPT Software and was seen as the front-runner for the group’s next CEO. Under his tenure, FPT Software ambitiously aimed to achieve $1 billion in overseas software service revenue, a goal many considered unrealistic at the time. However, on December 22, 2023, FPT proudly announced it had reached this milestone, becoming the first Vietnamese technology company to hit $1 billion in software export revenue. This achievement marked a major milestone for Vietnam’s tech industry on the global stage and contributed significantly to the national economy.

After leaving FPT Software, Mr. Tien was elected Chairman of FPT Telecom in March 2020. During his leadership, the company navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing revenue from 11.466 trillion VND to over 14.7 trillion VND between 2020 and 2022. Net profit after tax also rose from 1.6 trillion VND to more than 2.25 trillion VND.

Beyond its core telecom services, FPT Telecom under his guidance launched new offerings including FPT Camera and the Foxpay e-wallet. The company also expanded its OTT platform, FPT Play, securing exclusive broadcasting rights to major entertainment content and sports tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League and Vietnam’s V.League for five consecutive seasons.

In 2023, Mr. Tien took on a new role as Vice Chairman of the Board at FPT University, where he was expected to drive innovation and support career guidance efforts to empower the next generation. He also became a sought-after speaker at conferences and events, inspiring young entrepreneurs and contributing to Vietnam’s startup ecosystem.

The FPT Group and broader tech community mourn the loss of a visionary leader whose contributions will continue to resonate for years to come.

