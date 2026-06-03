App Store pulls Russia’s state-backed Max app

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Max messenger has disappeared from the App Store, no longer shows up in search results, and its page cannot be accessed even through a direct link, which now returns an error.

The reasons for the removal are still unclear, News.Az reports, citing Meduza.

VK’s press service confirmed that Max is unavailable in the App Store and said it has contacted Apple and is “working to resolve the issue promptly.”

Apple had not commented on the situation at the time of publication.

News.Az