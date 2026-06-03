Bahrain detains 15 for alleged Iran ties

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Bahrain has detained 15 individuals suspected of collaborating with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) just hours after Tehran carried out attacks on Bahrain and neighboring Kuwait.

The Interior Ministry said investigations were ongoing to identify all individuals connected to the alleged Iranian cell, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Bahrain has launched a security crackdown since Iran began attacking the country in late February, arresting dozens of people accused of collaborating with Tehran.

Last month, Bahrain sentenced nine people to life imprisonment for carrying out what authorities described as “hostile and terrorist acts” in cooperation with the IRGC.

In April, 69 people were stripped of their citizenship for allegedly supporting Iranian attacks on the country.

Bahrain is home to a large Shia population, many of whom have long accused the authorities of political and economic marginalisation. The government denies discriminating against Shia citizens and has repeatedly accused Iran of fuelling unrest in the kingdom.

News.Az