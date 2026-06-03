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Azerbaijani and Belarusian military lawyers meet for talks

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Azerbaijani and Belarusian military lawyers meet for talks
Photo credit: The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

Under the bilateral military cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and Belarus, military lawyers from both nations held a working meeting in Baku, according to the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the organization of legal services, military legislation, and the professional experience of military lawyers, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

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The sides also discussed the alignment of the military legislation of both countries with international law and principles, as well as a number of other issues.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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