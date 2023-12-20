Holding game in Khankendi brings immense pride - Qarabag FK head coach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head coach of Qarabag FK club Gurban Gurbanov has shared his thoughts on the upcoming match in the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup, which will be held at Khankendi's city stadium, News.az reports.

Gurbanov said in an interview with local TV that the team is proud that the match will be held in Khankendi.

"We are heading to Khankendi with immense pride. Once again I want to thank President Ilham Aliev and the army for liberating our lands from Armenian occupation," he said.

He also touched upon the possibility of holding European Cup matches in Khankendi in the future.

"It would be very desirable to do so. But these are plans for the future, as we need appropriate preparation, all the necessary standards must be met," Gurbanov added.

The match of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup between Karabakh FC and MOIK (Sports Club of Army) will start on December 21 at 14:00 (UTC+04:00) at the Khankendi city stadium.

News.Az