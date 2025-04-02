Hollywood pays tribute to Val Kilmer after his death at 65

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hollywood stars have shared heartfelt tributes following the passing of Val Kilmer, who died from pneumonia at the age of 65 in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Michael Mann, who directed Kilmer in the 1995 crime thriller “Heat,” told the Hollywood Reporter how impressed he was with the actor, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

“While working with Val on ‘Heat’ I always marvelled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character,” Mann said. “After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news.”

Josh Brolin paid tribute to Val Kilmer. Photo: @joshbrolin/Instagram

Oscar nominee Josh Brolin also paid heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you,” he said. “You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts.”

Matthew Modine, who starred as James ‘Joker’ Davis in the 1987 war film “Full Metal Jacket,” credited the late actor for playing a role in landing the gig.

“RIP Val Kilmer,” Modine wrote on X. “If it wasn’t for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val.”

Modine told the Hollywood Reporter in February about meeting Kilmer at the California restaurant, where Kilmer reportedly told Modine, “I’m sick of you. I’m tired of you getting all the jobs in town, and now you’re doing ‘Full Metal Jacket.'”

Modine said he hadn’t even auditioned for the movie but after the meal he had his manager look into it, which led to sending footage from his role in “Vision Quest” to Stanley Kubrick. Modine would play the lead in the Vietnam War drama.

Val Kilmer played Iceman in “Top Gun.” Photo: @TopGunMovie/X Meanwhile, longtime film critic Richard Roeper wrote, “Val Kilmer should have been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Tombstone’ and for ‘Heat.’ He was a brilliant presence in some of the most enduring films of his generation. Rest well. Thank you for the incredible work.” The US Naval Institute also mourned the actor behind Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. “#RIP actor Val Kilmer who passed away today at the age of 65. In addition to his appearances in BATMAN FOREVER and TOMBSTONE, Kilmer perhaps was best known for his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in TOP GUN. His final film was TOP GUN: MAVERICK in 2022.” Val Kilmer attends “The Fourth Dimension” World Premiere during the 2012 San Francisco Film Festival at Sundance Kabuki Cinema on April 20, 2012 in San Francisco, California. WireImage “Beauty and the Beast” star Josh Gad posted on Instagram, “Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon.” Baseball Hall of Famer and Yankees legend Reggie Jackson posted on X, “I’m your huckleberry.”

News.Az