Honda extends China plant shutdown on chip shortage

Honda Motor has extended a production halt at three car plants in China by two weeks due to an ongoing semiconductor shortage, underscoring persistent supply chain pressures for the Japanese automaker. The factories, operated with Guangzhou Automobile Group, are now set to resume production on January 19, a company spokesperson said.

The disruption follows delays in chip shipments linked to suppliers connected to Wingtech Technology, though Honda did not directly name the firm, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The latest suspension adds to Honda’s recent production challenges, after chip shortages also affected its North American plants late last year.

