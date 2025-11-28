Hong Kong blaze death toll rises to 128, arrests expand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in nearly eight decades has claimed at least 128 lives, officials announced shortly after making fresh arrests in connection with the blaze.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang said at a Friday briefing that officials couldn’t rule out finding more bodies, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The status of roughly 200 residents remains uncertain, including 89 deceased whose identities have not yet been confirmed.

Tang also detailed how construction materials erected for renovation work at the estate contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The blaze began on Wednesday on the lower floors of a building in Wang Fuk Court, where netting wrapped around bamboo scaffolding caught fire and ignited the highly flammable foam boards installed around windows. The intense heat also set the scaffolding ablaze, causing burning bamboo pieces to fall and ignite additional floors across the eight-tower complex in northern Hong Kong.

News.Az