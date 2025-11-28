Hong Kong fire death toll hits 94, hundreds still missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a massive fire that swept through a high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong from Wednesday into Thursday has risen to at least 94, marking one of the region’s deadliest blazes in decades.

Authorities say nearly 300 people remain missing following the inferno. Among the dead is a firefighter who was battling the flames, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Hong Kong Fire Services Department also reported that 76 people were injured.

Police have arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the incident as the investigation continues.

The Wang Fuk Court complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district is a cluster of eight public housing towers and home to about 4,600 people, according to a 2021 census.

Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, making it difficult to extinguish large fires, which can spread easily from building to building. Because of the blaze, several adjacent roads were shut down, along with about 30 bus routes, which were diverted away from the fire. The fire also spread from the housing complex to the Wong Shiu Chi Secondary School about 500 yards away.

