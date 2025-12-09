Yandex metrika counter

Hong Kong fire death toll reaches 160

Photo: Reuters

The death toll from a massive fire that engulfed seven high-rise towers in Hong Kong in late November has risen to 160, authorities confirmed Tuesday after completing the final stage of search operations.

The blaze, which devastated the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Tai Po, prompted large-scale rescue efforts and left a lasting impact on the community, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

