Hong Kong high-rise fire death toll rises to 44 as probe widens

Hong Kong’s deadliest blaze in decades continues to burn through parts of a high-rise housing complex in Tai Po, with the death toll rising to 44 and nearly 300 people still unaccounted for. Despite containing the flames in four buildings, firefighters reported heavy smoke pouring from three additional blocks on Thursday, complicating rescue efforts.

Authorities say the fire likely started due to unsafe scaffolding and foam materials used during ongoing maintenance work. Police have arrested three individuals on suspicion of manslaughter as the investigation intensifies. Many residents remain trapped on upper floors, where extreme heat and smoke are making evacuation difficult, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Deputy fire services director Derek Chan warned that collapsing debris and damaged scaffolding are creating further hazards for frontline teams. Security Secretary Chris Tang described the blaze as “unusual,” noting that exterior construction materials ignited and spread far more rapidly than approved, fire-resistant products.

Police officials also revealed that windows in a nearby building had been sealed with foam by a construction company, raising concerns of gross negligence. Superintendent Eileen Chung said there is reason to believe the company’s actions allowed the fire to accelerate and cause mass casualties.

The fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a densely populated residential estate housing around 5,000 residents. One firefighter, aged 37, died during rescue operations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences for those killed and urged authorities to make every effort to extinguish the fire and locate missing residents.

News.Az