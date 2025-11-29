+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, an outpouring of grief filled Hong Kong as thousands gathered to pay their respects and lay flowers for the 128 victims of one of the city's deadliest fires, marking the beginning of an official three-day mourning period, News.Az reports citing France24.

People from across the city flocked to a small park near the charred shell of Wang Fuk Court, the residential complex that burned for more than 40 hours, to place white and yellow flowers and leave handwritten messages of remembrance.Hong Kong pays tribute to those killed in deadly building fire

