Horoscope for September 25, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favor tomorrow.

Stay optimistic and focus on the positive side. Your confidence will help turn your hopes and desires into reality. In business, you may see significant profits today, with the potential to take it to new heights. However, avoid controversial topics that could lead to disagreements with loved ones. In matters of love, it's your lucky day—your partner may surprise you by fulfilling some long-awaited desires. New opportunities will be attractive and could bring promising returns. While you’ll enjoy quality time with your spouse, an unresolved issue might lead to a minor conflict. Even if the world seems chaotic, you’ll find comfort in your partner's embrace. Remedy: To bring peace, happiness, and bliss to your family, consider donating white items to the needy on birthdays or special occasions.Lucky Colour: Red.Auspicious Time: 4:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.Lean on your family for support to help ease your tension. Accept their assistance with gratitude. Don’t keep your emotions and stress bottled up—sharing your concerns regularly will help. Key individuals will be willing to finance anything with a touch of uniqueness. Spend your free time in selfless service; it will bring joy and fulfilment to both you and your family. A message or call from your partner will boost your spirits today. Your professional skills will be put to the test, so focus your efforts to achieve the desired outcomes. Expect good news from afar, likely arriving by late evening. If you think marriage is about compromises, today you’ll realize it’s one of the best things that has happened to you. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for excellent health.Lucky Colour: White.Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.The fear of socializing might make you anxious, but boosting your self-esteem will help you overcome it. Poor financial planning could lead to a shortage of funds today. Attending social events will be a great opportunity to build connections with influential people. You may argue with your partner just to prove a point, but they will calm you down with their understanding. At work, take the lead—your sincerity will pave the way for growth. Sometimes, you might lose track of time while browsing the internet, only to regret it later. However, your spouse, the love of your life, may surprise you with something special today. Remedy: Help and serve patients in hospitals to enjoy sound financial health.Lucky Colour: Yellow.Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.Spending time playing with kids will offer you a deeply healing experience. Those in business dealings abroad are likely to see financial gains today. However, someone at home may get irritated if you've been neglecting your household responsibilities. To offer your wife emotional support, it's important to truly understand her feelings. Today is not ideal for inviting your boss or seniors to your home. If you've been busy lately, you'll finally have some time to relax. It seems like today will be better than most days with your life partner. Remedy: Avoid accumulating junk. Declutter by discarding broken shoes and faded clothes to bring more positivity and success into your work life.Lucky Colour: White.Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.Neglecting your parents could negatively impact your future prospects. Remember, good times don’t last forever, and our actions—whether good or bad—will always come back to us, much like sound waves creating either harmony or noise. For those running a business with family or close relatives, today calls for extra caution to avoid financial losses. Someone close to you might be in an unpredictable mood today. Love is a beautiful feeling meant to be shared with your partner. If you’re preparing for a competitive exam, stay calm and don't let anxiety get the best of you—your efforts will lead to success. Excessive use of TV or mobile could waste valuable time. You'll get to relive some cherished, romantic moments with your spouse today. Remedy: Donate a cow to improve your health. If that's not possible, donate an equivalent amount to a temple or hermitage.Lucky Colour: Green.Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.Your biggest dream is about to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check—too much joy might bring unexpected issues. You may come across money from an unexpected source today, which will help solve many of your financial problems. Your childlike innocence will play a key role in resolving a family issue. Love will feel magical and within reach today. However, pressure from both work and home could leave you feeling short-tempered. Some of you may embark on a long journey—though it will be tiring, it will bring great rewards. Your spouse will remind you of your fun-filled teenage days with some playful memories. Remedy: Offer water to a sacred peepal tree and light a lamp near its roots in the evening to boost your career success.Lucky Colour: Yellow.Auspicious Time: 1:15 pm to 2:00 pm.Direct your energy towards helping someone in need today. After all, what is the value of this temporary body if it's not used to uplift others? Make it a point to seek the blessings of your elders before leaving the house, as their guidance will bring you good fortune. Be mindful of family needs, which may get overlooked due to work pressure. Today, you'll feel certain that your partner’s love is one that will last a lifetime. Whether it's handling controversies or office politics, you’ll find yourself in control of it all today. You may spend much of the day resting, but by evening, you'll recognize the importance of managing your time wisely. Expect your married life to feel more vibrant and fulfilling than ever before. Remedy: The Sun symbolizes discipline, and by embracing a disciplined lifestyle, you'll naturally bring joy and harmony to your family.Lucky Colour: Light Orange.Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.Today is an excellent day to focus on your religious and spiritual pursuits. You have a solid understanding of the value of money, and the savings you set aside today will prove useful in the future, helping you navigate any major challenges. The cheerful nature of your family members will brighten the atmosphere at home. You will experience love that feels pure and sincere. Positive changes may occur in your work environment, bringing improvements. However, avoid being too quick to express your feelings to others today. Your efforts to enhance your marital life will exceed your expectations, bringing more joy than anticipated. Remedy: Maintain happiness and good health by feeding fried snacks (pakodas) to crows, which are associated with the planet Saturn.Lucky Colour: Blood Red.Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.Tensions at home may leave you feeling frustrated, and trying to suppress these feelings could lead to physical discomfort. It’s better to release this energy through physical activity and step away from the aggravating situation. With the support of a close relative, you may find success in business today, which will also bring financial benefits. Friends will be ready to help if needed. The anticipation of meeting an old friend might make your heart race with excitement. Be cautious and think carefully before committing to any expensive ventures. You may be forced to take an unexpected trip today, disrupting your plans to spend time with family. However, your married life will reach new heights, as you experience the pure joy of love today. Remedy: For good health, bury a piece of copper or silver in the ground after washing it with milk and rice. Pour the remaining milk and rice on a plant outside your home.Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.A tendency to doubt yourself could lead to setbacks today, but your financial situation is likely to improve as the day progresses. Make sure to spend quality time with your children, as it will be important. Romance will occupy your thoughts and emotions. You'll find yourself in the spotlight today, with success well within your grasp. However, you may feel frustrated at work due to certain issues, and might waste time dwelling on them. By the end of the day, you'll come to realize just how much you mean to your partner. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating black grams, Bengal grams, black clothing, and mustard oil.Lucky Colour: Grey.Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.Be mindful of overeating and keep track of your weight. You might encounter some financial challenges today, so seeking advice from your father or a father-like figure could be helpful. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring positive outcomes. However, personal relationships may be fragile, requiring extra care. You'll feel appreciated at work today. While it’s fine to talk with acquaintances, be cautious about sharing your deepest secrets, as it may not be worth your trust or time. Pay attention to your spouse’s health, as it may dip slightly today.Remedy: For special moments with your partner, offer sweets (ladoos) made from green grams at a Lord Ganesh temple and share them with children.Lucky Colour: Pearl White.Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.Reuniting with an old friend will lift your spirits today. You'll realize the value of past investments, as one of them brings you profitable returns. Although your problems are significant, those around you may not recognize your struggles, likely believing it's not their concern. There's a good chance you'll encounter someone special today, perhaps the "loveliest bass in the lake." At work, you may discover that someone you once saw as an enemy is actually a well-wisher. It's a wonderful day for both social and religious gatherings. Your efforts to improve your married life will yield even better results than you expected. Remedy: Place black or white marbles/pebbles in plant pots to bring happiness to your family life.Lucky Colour: Orange.Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.40 am.

