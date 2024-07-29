Horoscope for the week ahead

+ ↺ − 16 px

We'll experience a lull in astrological activity through the first half of this week, allowing us the chance to pause and gather our strength. Take this time to collect your thoughts and solidify your confidence so you're ready when the cosmic action begins to ramp up.



Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, July 29, 2024.

Watch your temper, Aries. A disagreement about money — and how it should be spent — could arise this week, threatening to rile you up. But instead of turning your fire outward, try to channel it toward solving whatever financial issues you face. You may need to get extra creative with your cash if you want to be able to splurge on something special. When it comes to romance, you could notice sparks flying within your professional network from now through the next few weeks. Meanwhile, those in relationships may feel driven to pour their hearts into their work; remember to carve out time for your partner by exercising, cooking or running errands together.Have you been feeling a bit irritable lately, Taurus? Perhaps it's time to take some of the pressure off by loosening up your day-to-day routines. Use this week to really invest in your happiness; making an effort to try out new activities, take different routes around your neighbourhood, and stop and smell the roses will allow you to hit the reset button. Then, this weekend, you may feel inspired to hit the ground running on a few different home improvement projects. If you're unsure where to start, writing down how you want your home to feel might help you decide what to prioritize first.Watch your words, Gemini. People could be feeling especially sensitive this week, and despite your pure intentions, it's possible that an offhand comment of yours could light someone's short fuse. Try not to be too hard on yourself if this happens; keeping your cool and giving yourself permission to make mistakes will allow you to navigate the situation with more ease. Then, on the weekend, you may feel motivated to connect with folks who can help you level up your finances. This is a brilliant moment to hit the ground running and start exploring new methods of amplifying your assets.If you need advice, it's time to start asking for it, Cancer. Your loved ones could offer you some much-needed pearls of wisdom over the next few weeks, so don't hesitate to lean on them. This will be an especially good opportunity to gather pointers on how to improve your space and enhance your domestic world. If you're looking to make some larger home improvements, talking to your neighbours might also be wise; chances are they'll have valuable information to share. Then, if you find yourself getting tongue-tied this weekend, don't be afraid to step back to collect your thoughts. It's OK to take a moment to recuperate alone.Conflict can often be illuminating, Leo. You'll be wise to keep this in mind as you navigate your professional interactions later this week. Clashes that arise with your colleagues could highlight where changes need to be made, so if you're having trouble seeing eye-to-eye, perhaps it's time to reconsider your approach. Focus on finding solutions so you can keep powering forward together. Then, on the weekend, take a second to really tune into your inner voice. If you're feeling called to reinvent yourself, don't be afraid to follow that impulse. Taking small steps now could pay off significantly down the road.Is something not quite adding up, Virgo? This week, you may have to do a little detective work to sort out a discrepancy in your finances that needs addressing. Once you discover the problem, you can amend your choices to protect your cash and improve your budget. You might even find that getting more familiar with your assets enables you to set aside some money for self-care. Treat yourself to a bit of luxury; you deserve it. Meanwhile, if things start to feel a bit overwhelming at work, don't be afraid to ask for help. A second pair of eyes can help you get your head back on straight.Has someone been taking advantage of your generosity lately, Libra? This week could be the right time to have a serious conversation with a friend about an outstanding debt. Employ your compassion, but remember to be firm. While it may be tricky at first, getting everything out in the open now will help strengthen your relationship in the long run. Meanwhile, starting now and throughout the next few weeks, you may feel tempted to pull back from the wider social scene to reconnect with your closest friends. If you're in a relationship, this could also be a beautiful moment to share your deepest vulnerabilities with your partner.Are you missing any important details, Scorpio? You'll be wise to ask yourself that question before you get carried away by a fresh idea this week. Be open to receiving feedback from the people closest to you as well; their insights could prove crucial to the success of your latest passion project. Meanwhile, from now and through the next few weeks, friendships could begin to blossom in different areas of your life, helping boost your confidence and sense of self. Have fun throwing parties, joining groups and expanding your social circle during this period. If you're partnered up, this could also be the perfect moment to try something new together.It's OK to be wrong sometimes, Sagittarius. Remember that if you find yourself clashing with others this week. It's possible that you need to adjust your preferred way of doing things. Be willing to learn from others and try out different methods. On the career front, your star will be shining extra bright from now through the next few weeks. People are sure to take notice of your work ethic and could even offer you exciting opportunities to show what you're capable of. Be ready to rise to the challenge and use this valuable period to make a good impression on those who can help you reach your long-term goals.Power struggles can reveal imbalances in our relationships, Capricorn. Keep this in mind if you find yourself butting heads with a colleague or business partner this week, and prepare to have an open conversation that lets you clear the air. Focusing on your enthusiasm for your work will help steer the discussion in a productive direction as you seek to find common ground. Then, on the weekend, don't hesitate to hunker down and enjoy some peace and quiet. If you're single, this could be a beautiful moment to reflect on what you desire in a romantic partner. You may even find that jotting these qualities down allows you to better recognize them in yourself.Don't be afraid to open up a dialogue this week, Aquarius. You can learn a great deal when you entertain differing opinions, especially at home. And if you've been working on some improvements to your space but have reached a bit of a standstill, having a conversation about your long-term priorities could even help you to get back on track. Starting now and throughout the next few weeks, you may also feel tempted to seclude yourself from the world to focus on fostering deeper relationships with your family and loved ones. Use this period to better understand where the people in your life are coming from.Keeping a low profile can help you avoid drama, Pisces. Try to remind yourself of that if you notice people getting especially irritable this week. Minding your own business and harnessing your interpersonal skills will allow you to dodge conflict with ease, even if those around you begin to fly off the handle at the slightest inconvenience. From now through the next few weeks, you may also find that you're most comfortable when spending time with people one-on-one. If you're single, this energy could end up kick-starting a beautiful new romance. Just try to be gentle with yourself if any slip-ups happen as a result of the butterflies in your stomach.

