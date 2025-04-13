Houthis claim missile strikes on Ben Gurion Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah launched attacks on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and the Sdot Micha military base located in eastern Israel.

This statement was made by the military representative of the armed forces formed by the rebels, Yahya Saria, News.Az informs via TASS.

"The missile forces <…> carried out a military operation using two ballistic missiles, including one hypersonic missile of the Palestine-2 type, striking the Sdot Miha base," he said on the Al Masirah TV channel, which is controlled by Ansar Allah.

The Houthis also attacked Ben Gurion Airport with a Zulfikar missile and carried out a drone strike on a "high-value target" near the southwestern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Saria said.

According to a Houthi military spokesman, both operations "achieved their objectives." Saria noted that the Yemeni rebel attack had caused Ben Gurion Airport to shut down for "about an hour."

News.Az