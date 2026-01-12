How Apple secured a 20% global smartphone market share in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has emerged as the world’s leading smartphone vendor in 2025, capturing 20% of the global market and overtaking its closest rivals amid resilient demand for premium devices and expanding presence in key emerging markets, News.Az reports.

According to industry data, Apple secured the top position on the back of strong iPhone sales across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia. Despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty and softer consumer spending in several regions, Apple benefited from high customer loyalty, long device upgrade cycles, and sustained interest in its flagship and mid-range models.

Samsung follows closely behind

Samsung ranked second globally, maintaining a strong position through its wide product portfolio ranging from premium Galaxy devices to affordable models targeting price-sensitive markets. Analysts note that Samsung’s diversified lineup helped cushion the impact of slowing demand in developed economies, even as competition intensified in Asia.

Chinese brands remain major players

Chinese manufacturers continued to play a significant role in shaping the global smartphone landscape. Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo collectively accounted for a large share of global shipments, particularly in India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Aggressive pricing strategies, rapid product refresh cycles, and localized marketing campaigns supported their competitiveness.

Premiumization trend supports Apple

Market analysts highlight a continued “premiumization” trend, with consumers increasingly opting for higher-priced devices that offer longer software support, better cameras, and tighter integration with digital services. This shift has played to Apple’s strengths, allowing the company to defend margins while expanding its user base.

Regional dynamics shape competition

In the United States and Western Europe, Apple retained a dominant position, while competition remained fierce in China and India, where domestic and regional brands continue to gain ground. Supply chain stabilization after previous disruptions also contributed to more predictable product launches and inventory management across the industry.

Outlook for the rest of 2025

Looking ahead, experts expect global smartphone growth to remain modest but stable, with innovation focusing on artificial intelligence features, on-device processing, and ecosystem integration. While Apple currently leads the market, analysts caution that intensifying competition and shifting consumer preferences could reshape rankings in the coming quarters.

News.Az