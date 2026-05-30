Euronews highlights legacy of WUF13 in Baku - VIDEO

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Euronews has aired a special report highlighting the outcomes and legacy of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which was held in Baku and brought together thousands of participants from around the world.

According to the report, WUF13 served as a major platform for global discussions on the future of cities, focusing on key issues such as housing, climate resilience, and urban governance. The forum emphasized the importance of international cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by rapid urbanization and promoting sustainable urban development, News.az reports.

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The report notes that more than 57,000 participants from 176 countries attended the event, creating opportunities for policymakers, urban planners, experts, and stakeholders to exchange knowledge and share best practices. Hundreds of sessions, exhibitions, and discussions showcased innovative solutions being implemented in cities across the globe.

Euronews stressed that the discussions and initiatives presented during WUF13 are expected to contribute to the development of future urban planning strategies and strengthen international collaboration on sustainable city development.

The special report also underscored the forum's role in fostering dialogue on inclusive and resilient urban growth, while helping shape policies aimed at improving the quality of life in cities worldwide.

News.Az