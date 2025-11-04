How cryptocurrencies are changing the global financial system

Cryptocurrencies are rapidly reshaping the global financial system, News.Az reports.

Since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, the crypto ecosystem has grown into a multi-trillion-dollar market that is influencing finance, technology and government policy. What once seemed a niche innovation is now a central driver of change across banking, investments and payments.

The rise of decentralized money

Traditional finance relies on central banks, commercial banks and intermediary institutions to issue currency, process payments and record transactions. Cryptocurrencies, by contrast, are built on decentralized networks using blockchain technology — a distributed ledger that records all transactions permanently and transparently. This structure reduces reliance on intermediaries and shifts control closer to individuals.

Bitcoin was designed as a reaction to the 2008 financial crisis — a digital currency free from central-bank control. Since then, thousands of alternative cryptocurrencies (or altcoins) have appeared. Some, like Ethereum, introduced smart-contract platforms; others focus on stable value such as Tether and USD Coin.

The scale of this shift is staggering: the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation has surpassed US $4 trillion in mid-2025, marking a dramatic turnaround from the depths of the 2022 crash. At the same time, global crypto ownership is estimated at over 560 million users (2024 estimate) and projected to approach nearly 1 billion users by the end of 2025. These figures show that crypto is no longer fringe — it is becoming mainstream.

Blockchain: the foundation of trust

The backbone of crypto is blockchain — each transaction is recorded in a block, linked to previous blocks in a chain; once confirmed, it cannot be changed. This tamper-resistant design gives users transparency and security. Instead of having banks verify payments, people rely on cryptography and consensus mechanisms like proof-of-work or proof-of-stake.

As of 2025, blockchain is influencing traditional banking and finance. Over 130 central banks (covering 98 % of global GDP) are exploring or piloting central-bank digital currencies (CBDCs) which use blockchain-style technology under government control. Payments, settlements and trade finance are being re-engineered — moving from slow, regional systems to near-instant, cross-border crypto-enabled networks.

Changing how people invest and save

Cryptocurrencies have opened new channels for individual investing and financial inclusion. Bitcoin is often called “digital gold” and is increasingly used as a hedge against inflation or currency devaluation, especially in emerging markets. New financial systems like DeFi (Decentralised Finance) allow users to lend, borrow or earn interest — all without banks. Tokenisation of assets (real estate, art, commodities) also lets people own fractions of previously inaccessible investments.

In 2025, major DeFi platforms had Total Value Locked (TVL) in excess of US $90 billion, and tokenised asset transactions exceeded US $45 billion for the year, marking a surge in alternative finance adoption.

Impact on global payments and banking

One of the biggest shifts is in how value moves around the world. Traditional international transfers often take days and incur high fees, especially in remittances to developing countries. Cryptocurrencies allow nearly instant transfers at a fraction of the cost. With remittances exceeding US $760 billion annually, this is a major change for migrant populations and emerging economies.

Major financial institutions are also embracing crypto. Corporations such as Visa, Mastercard and PayPal now integrate cryptocurrency payments or custody services. In 2025, over 65 % of top 50 global banks reported active projects or partnerships involving crypto or blockchain infrastructure, signaling a broad acknowledgment that crypto is part of the future of finance.

Challenges and regulation

With rapid growth come risks. Volatility, speculative bubbles and governance gaps have sparked concern. Regulators worldwide are racing to set frameworks that protect consumers without stifling innovation. As of mid-2025, major stablecoins reached a combined market capitalisation above US $260 billion, prompting new legislation in the U.S. and EU requiring issuers to hold liquid reserves and disclose operations monthly. Additionally, although many institutional investors plan to increase crypto allocation, only about 8 % of global investment funds held significant digital-asset portfolios as of early 2025 — conservative adoption reflecting regulatory uncertainty and risk.

The future of money

Cryptocurrencies are driving a historic transformation in the global financial system. They’re redefining money — from central-bank‐issued paper units to digital assets governed by code and mathematics. This shift is already impacting central banks, payment networks and global trade infrastructure.

Analysts estimate that by 2030, digital currencies (including private cryptocurrencies, tokenised assets and CBDCs) could account for up to 20 % of global money circulation. The financial world is moving toward a hybrid model where traditional and digital finance coexist, compete and interlink.

Ultimately, cryptocurrencies represent more than just a new asset class — they embody a change in how people think about trust, ownership and freedom in finance. Whether through decentralized networks or regulated digital currencies, the impact of crypto on the global economy is irreversible. The financial system is entering a new era: money is no longer tied to geography or institutions, but increasingly to technology — transparent, programmable and global.