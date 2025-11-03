How blockchain works: the technology transforming trust in the digital age

+ ↺ − 16 px

Blockchain, once known mainly for powering cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, is rapidly becoming one of the most influential technologies reshaping global industries, News.Az reports.

By creating a secure, transparent, and decentralized system of record keeping, it eliminates the need for middlemen and builds digital trust across borders.

At its core, blockchain functions as a distributed ledger that records transactions across a network of computers. Every transaction is verified, grouped into blocks, and linked to the previous block – forming a permanent chain of data that cannot be altered without network consensus. This structure makes blockchain nearly impossible to hack or manipulate.

The process begins when a transaction, such as a digital payment, is broadcast to the network. Computers, called nodes, validate the transaction using cryptographic rules. Once verified, it is added to a new block and confirmed through a consensus mechanism like proof of work or proof of stake. After approval, the block joins the chain, updating the digital ledger for everyone simultaneously.

Experts say blockchain’s real power lies in its broad applications beyond cryptocurrency. Financial institutions use it for secure cross-border payments; healthcare systems for protecting patient data; logistics companies for tracking goods transparently; and governments for creating tamper-proof voting systems. Even artists benefit from blockchain through nft technology, which ensures verified ownership of digital works.

Recent data shows that blockchain adoption continues to grow rapidly. Global blockchain transaction volume exceeded 2.3 trillion dollars in 2025, with asia-pacific leading a 69 percent annual increase in on-chain activity. Analysts expect the global blockchain market to reach nearly 58 billion dollars by the end of 2025 and expand to over 1.4 trillion dollars by 2030. More than 80 percent of fortune 500 companies now use blockchain technology in some form, from supply chain tracking to digital identity management.

Analysts predict that blockchain will underpin the next wave of the internet – a decentralized “web 3.0” that prioritizes user control, transparency, and data security. As trust becomes the new digital currency, blockchain’s role in redefining global transactions and governance continues to expand, marking a new era of transparency and technological integrity.

News.Az