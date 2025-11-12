How gold’s seven-day surge signals a new global shift toward safe-haven assets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices have recorded a strong and consistent rise over the past seven days, signaling renewed investor confidence in safe-haven assets amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, News.az reports.

The week’s data shows steady upward momentum followed by a significant surge on the final day, driven by a weaker U.S. dollar, increasing central-bank gold purchases, and expectations of a more dovish monetary policy stance from the Federal Reserve. Analysts suggest that gold’s price dynamics are closely tied to shifting global sentiment, with markets increasingly hedging against inflation, slowing growth, and potential financial volatility.

The following data reflects the movement of gold prices over a seven-day period, based on Gold Price Z statistics, illustrating the gradual but consistent climb leading up to a sharp increase at the start of the new week:

On 4 November 2025, gold was priced at approximately US$ 126.20 per gram.

On 5 November, it climbed to US$ 127.70 per gram.

On 6 November, the price held steady at US$ 127.70 per gram.

On 7 November, it increased further to US$ 128.40 per gram.

On 8 November, the rate remained unchanged at US$ 128.40 per gram.

On 9 November, gold continued to hold at US$ 128.40 per gram.

Finally, on 10 November, prices surged to US$ 132.10 per gram, marking the strongest daily rise of the week.

This seven-day movement represents an overall gain of about 4.7 percent, rising from 126.20 to 132.10 USD per gram. The most notable jump came on 10 November, when gold advanced sharply by nearly 3.7 USD per gram in a single session. This increase followed renewed investor inflows into commodities and stronger demand for physical gold as a hedge against macroeconomic risk. The pattern shows a period of consolidation between 7 and 9 November before the breakout that carried prices higher, suggesting market participants were positioning for a new upward phase.

Global market data adds more depth to this trend. Gold has traded around US$ 4,100 per ounce in international markets, its highest level in months. The World Gold Council reported that central-bank purchases remain strong in Asia and the Middle East, where monetary authorities continue to diversify reserves away from the U.S. dollar. ETF inflows also turned positive after several weeks of decline, a sign that institutional investors are rebuilding exposure to precious metals. Analysts from UBS and HSBC note that this accumulation phase may extend through the end of 2025 if inflation remains above 3 percent in key economies.

Experts forecast continued strength but advise caution. Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects gold to test US$ 4,160 per ounce (around 133.8 USD per gram) but recommends investors “buy on dips” rather than chase the rally. DailyForex analysts see strong resistance between US$ 4,090 and 4,130 per ounce, with the overall trend still bullish. Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo forecast that gold could trade in a wider US$ 4,050–4,700 per ounce range during 2026, supported by ongoing safe-haven demand and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. However, other experts warn that if the dollar strengthens sharply or inflation eases faster than expected, short-term corrections are likely.

The fundamental drivers behind this rise include several interconnected forces. A softening dollar has made gold cheaper for buyers using other currencies. Bond yields have stabilized, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold. Persistent geopolitical tensions—particularly in Eastern Europe and the Middle East—have encouraged portfolio diversification into tangible assets. Meanwhile, physical demand from China and India has rebounded ahead of year-end holiday seasons, supporting price resilience even as speculative trading volumes rise.

For investors in Azerbaijan and other emerging markets, the gold rally carries particular relevance. In a region where inflation expectations remain elevated and currency markets face periodic volatility, gold continues to serve as a hedge against devaluation and fiscal uncertainty. The price movement from 126.20 to 132.10 USD per gram translates to a similar gain in Azerbaijani manat terms, magnified if the local currency weakens. Investors are advised to monitor global trends alongside local factors such as import costs, storage fees, and taxation, which can influence effective returns.

The seven-day trend also indicates growing interest among retail buyers, reflecting a wider regional move toward safer assets amid global policy uncertainty. Local financial analysts point out that gold’s renewed momentum could attract increased trading on local exchanges and bullion markets, particularly if central banks in the region continue diversifying reserves.

In summary, the past week’s performance highlights gold’s resilience in uncertain times. A 4.7 percent increase over seven days and a clear breakout above 132 USD per gram reflect both strong investor demand and supportive macroeconomic conditions. Expert forecasts remain cautiously optimistic, predicting that gold could challenge higher resistance levels if inflation and geopolitical risk persist. For global and local investors alike, gold remains one of the few assets offering both protection and growth potential as 2025 draws to a close.

News.Az