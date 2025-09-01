News.az
Tag:
Gold Prices
Gold slips as firm dollar, jobs data keep investors cautious
08 Jan 2026-10:15
Gold edges down on firm dollar as investors await key jobs data
08 Jan 2026-09:22
Gold dips ahead of key US economic data
07 Jan 2026-12:58
Gold, silver jump on Venezuela geopolitical tensions
05 Jan 2026-13:58
Asia stocks surge; gold and silver hit record highs
26 Dec 2025-13:15
Gold set for its best year since 1979
25 Dec 2025-11:31
Gold tops $4,500 as precious metals hit record highs
24 Dec 2025-10:34
Gold soars to all-time high on safe-haven demand
23 Dec 2025-10:32
Gold on track for over $5,000? Bullish signals point to 2026
22 Dec 2025-14:28
Gold hits record high as US rate-cut hopes fuel rally
22 Dec 2025-09:11
